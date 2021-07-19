Follow us on Image Source : PTI India logs 38,164 new COVID cases, 499 deaths in past 24 hours

India saw a single-day rise of 38,164 new coronavirus infections, while the death toll climbed to 4,14,108 with 499 daily fatalities, the lowest in around 104 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The total tally of COVID-19 cases has increased to 3,11,44,229. The active cases have declined to 4,21,665 and comprise 1.35 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.32 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A decrease of 995 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 14,63,593 tests were conducted on Sunday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 44,54,22,256, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.61 per cent.

It has been less than three per cent for 28 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.08 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,03,08,456 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.33 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 16 7361 1 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 25041 187 1898966 2467 13115 18 3 Arunachal Pradesh 4323 61 38040 412 201 2 4 Assam 18778 791 522192 2495 4984 23 5 Bihar 755 27 713482 105 9627 1 6 Chandigarh 53 5 61008 13 809 7 Chhattisgarh 3837 130 982357 354 13494 2 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 16 10574 1 4 9 Delhi 621 36 1409830 91 25027 4 10 Goa 1663 4 164848 152 3109 3 11 Gujarat 532 74 813853 110 10075 1 12 Haryana 823 13 759088 47 9593 7 13 Himachal Pradesh 1110 26 199722 138 3505 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2017 99 313375 277 4363 1 15 Jharkhand 337 3 341192 64 5120 16 Karnataka 30105 1317 2816013 3144 36121 42 17 Kerala 125273 2837 3006439 13197 15269 114 18 Ladakh 103 2 19937 8 206 19 Lakshadweep 73 6 9939 14 49 20 Madhya Pradesh 221 14 780907 23 10512 2 21 Maharashtra 103745 902 5974594 8950 126851 124 22 Manipur 9447 414 73047 742 1365 15 23 Meghalaya 4080 86 51981 585 939 8 24 Mizoram 5896 155 21136 307 121 1 25 Nagaland 1112 30 24940 65 524 5 26 Odisha 19193 285 927926 2400 4992 67 27 Puducherry 1170 78 116657 171 1776 1 28 Punjab 1153 85 580871 194 16224 9 29 Rajasthan 496 7 943889 47 8949 2 30 Sikkim 2256 64 20660 219 321 2 31 Tamil Nadu 28590 640 2471038 2802 33695 43 32 Telangana 9980 48 622313 772 3756 5 33 Tripura 4546 93 68344 416 725 2 34 Uttarakhand 656 42 333421 73 7356 1 35 Uttar Pradesh 1310 29 1683797 106 22715 4 36 West Bengal 13333 151 1486059 1042 17988 8 Total# 422660 1365 30269796 42004 413609 518

Meanwhile, America’s Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy on Sunday expressed concern over the "significant increase" in COVID-19 cases in the US, especially among the unvaccinated population, urging people to get vaccinated and assuring them that the current set of vaccines are highly effective against coronavirus.

The Indian-American doctor said the vaccinated people are "highly protected" and 99.5 per cent of the deaths recorded from the COVID-19 infection are among those who are unvaccinated.

This is an issue of concern especially given the Delta variant, Murthy told CNN in an interview.

"What we're seeing in LA County is concerning, this rise in cases. Unfortunately, we are seeing rises particularly among the unvaccinated in many parts of the country now and especially given the Delta variant,” he said.

"What the CDC did in its guidance about - close to two months ago now, is based on the science saying that your risk of getting sick or transmitting the virus was low if you were fully vaccinated. They gave communities and individuals the flexibility to make decisions about what to do with masks,” he said.

