India logs 38,164 new COVID cases, 499 deaths in past 24 hours

America’s Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy on Sunday expressed concern over the "significant increase" in COVID-19 cases in the US, especially among the unvaccinated population.

New Delhi Updated on: July 19, 2021 10:11 IST
India saw a single-day rise of 38,164 new coronavirus infections, while the death toll climbed to 4,14,108 with 499 daily fatalities, the lowest in around 104 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The total tally of COVID-19 cases has increased to 3,11,44,229. The active cases have declined to 4,21,665 and comprise 1.35 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.32 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.  

A decrease of 995 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of  24 hours.

Also, 14,63,593 tests were conducted on Sunday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 44,54,22,256, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at  2.61 per cent.

It has been less than three per cent for 28 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to  2.08 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,03,08,456 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.33 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 16   7361 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 25041 187  1898966 2467  13115 18 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 4323 61  38040 412  201
4 Assam 18778 791  522192 2495  4984 23 
5 Bihar 755 27  713482 105  9627
6 Chandigarh 53 61008 13  809  
7 Chhattisgarh 3837 130  982357 354  13494
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 16   10574 4  
9 Delhi 621 36  1409830 91  25027
10 Goa 1663 164848 152  3109
11 Gujarat 532 74  813853 110  10075
12 Haryana 823 13  759088 47  9593
13 Himachal Pradesh 1110 26  199722 138  3505
14 Jammu and Kashmir 2017 99  313375 277  4363
15 Jharkhand 337 341192 64  5120  
16 Karnataka 30105 1317  2816013 3144  36121 42 
17 Kerala 125273 2837  3006439 13197  15269 114 
18 Ladakh 103 19937 206  
19 Lakshadweep 73 9939 14  49  
20 Madhya Pradesh 221 14  780907 23  10512
21 Maharashtra 103745 902  5974594 8950  126851 124 
22 Manipur 9447 414  73047 742  1365 15 
23 Meghalaya 4080 86  51981 585  939
24 Mizoram 5896 155  21136 307  121
25 Nagaland 1112 30  24940 65  524
26 Odisha 19193 285  927926 2400  4992 67 
27 Puducherry 1170 78  116657 171  1776
28 Punjab 1153 85  580871 194  16224
29 Rajasthan 496 943889 47  8949
30 Sikkim 2256 64  20660 219  321
31 Tamil Nadu 28590 640  2471038 2802  33695 43 
32 Telangana 9980 48  622313 772  3756
33 Tripura 4546 93  68344 416  725
34 Uttarakhand 656 42  333421 73  7356
35 Uttar Pradesh 1310 29  1683797 106  22715
36 West Bengal 13333 151  1486059 1042  17988
Total# 422660 1365  30269796 42004  413609 518

Meanwhile, America’s Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy on Sunday expressed concern over the "significant increase" in COVID-19 cases in the US, especially among the unvaccinated population, urging people to get vaccinated and assuring them that the current set of vaccines are highly effective against coronavirus.

The Indian-American doctor said the vaccinated people are "highly protected" and 99.5 per cent of the deaths recorded from the COVID-19 infection are among those who are unvaccinated.

This is an issue of concern especially given the Delta variant, Murthy told CNN in an interview.

"What we're seeing in LA County is concerning, this rise in cases. Unfortunately, we are seeing rises particularly among the unvaccinated in many parts of the country now and especially given the Delta variant,” he said.

"What the CDC did in its guidance about - close to two months ago now, is based on the science saying that your risk of getting sick or transmitting the virus was low if you were fully vaccinated. They gave communities and individuals the flexibility to make decisions about what to do with masks,” he said.

