India logs 38,164 new COVID cases, 499 deaths in past 24 hours

India saw a single-day rise of 38,164 new coronavirus infections, while the death toll climbed to 4,14,108 with 499 daily fatalities, the lowest in around 104 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The total tally of COVID-19 cases has increased to 3,11,44,229. The active cases have declined to 4,21,665 and comprise 1.35 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.32 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.
A decrease of 995 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
Also, 14,63,593 tests were conducted on Sunday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 44,54,22,256, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.61 per cent.
It has been less than three per cent for 28 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.08 per cent, according to the health ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,03,08,456 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.33 per cent, the data stated.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|16
|7361
|1
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|25041
|187
|1898966
|2467
|13115
|18
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|4323
|61
|38040
|412
|201
|2
|4
|Assam
|18778
|791
|522192
|2495
|4984
|23
|5
|Bihar
|755
|27
|713482
|105
|9627
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|53
|5
|61008
|13
|809
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|3837
|130
|982357
|354
|13494
|2
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|16
|10574
|1
|4
|9
|Delhi
|621
|36
|1409830
|91
|25027
|4
|10
|Goa
|1663
|4
|164848
|152
|3109
|3
|11
|Gujarat
|532
|74
|813853
|110
|10075
|1
|12
|Haryana
|823
|13
|759088
|47
|9593
|7
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1110
|26
|199722
|138
|3505
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2017
|99
|313375
|277
|4363
|1
|15
|Jharkhand
|337
|3
|341192
|64
|5120
|16
|Karnataka
|30105
|1317
|2816013
|3144
|36121
|42
|17
|Kerala
|125273
|2837
|3006439
|13197
|15269
|114
|18
|Ladakh
|103
|2
|19937
|8
|206
|19
|Lakshadweep
|73
|6
|9939
|14
|49
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|221
|14
|780907
|23
|10512
|2
|21
|Maharashtra
|103745
|902
|5974594
|8950
|126851
|124
|22
|Manipur
|9447
|414
|73047
|742
|1365
|15
|23
|Meghalaya
|4080
|86
|51981
|585
|939
|8
|24
|Mizoram
|5896
|155
|21136
|307
|121
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|1112
|30
|24940
|65
|524
|5
|26
|Odisha
|19193
|285
|927926
|2400
|4992
|67
|27
|Puducherry
|1170
|78
|116657
|171
|1776
|1
|28
|Punjab
|1153
|85
|580871
|194
|16224
|9
|29
|Rajasthan
|496
|7
|943889
|47
|8949
|2
|30
|Sikkim
|2256
|64
|20660
|219
|321
|2
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|28590
|640
|2471038
|2802
|33695
|43
|32
|Telangana
|9980
|48
|622313
|772
|3756
|5
|33
|Tripura
|4546
|93
|68344
|416
|725
|2
|34
|Uttarakhand
|656
|42
|333421
|73
|7356
|1
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|1310
|29
|1683797
|106
|22715
|4
|36
|West Bengal
|13333
|151
|1486059
|1042
|17988
|8
|Total#
|422660
|1365
|30269796
|42004
|413609
|518
Meanwhile, America’s Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy on Sunday expressed concern over the "significant increase" in COVID-19 cases in the US, especially among the unvaccinated population, urging people to get vaccinated and assuring them that the current set of vaccines are highly effective against coronavirus.
The Indian-American doctor said the vaccinated people are "highly protected" and 99.5 per cent of the deaths recorded from the COVID-19 infection are among those who are unvaccinated.
This is an issue of concern especially given the Delta variant, Murthy told CNN in an interview.
"What we're seeing in LA County is concerning, this rise in cases. Unfortunately, we are seeing rises particularly among the unvaccinated in many parts of the country now and especially given the Delta variant,” he said.
"What the CDC did in its guidance about - close to two months ago now, is based on the science saying that your risk of getting sick or transmitting the virus was low if you were fully vaccinated. They gave communities and individuals the flexibility to make decisions about what to do with masks,” he said.