Coronavirus in Andhra: 23 new COVID-19, 3 deaths since morning

Andhra Pradesh reported 23 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths from Wednesday 9 am to 7 pm, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 525 while the death toll has reached 14 on Wednesday as three samples of deceased people were positive in a single day. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 491.

Out of the 23 new cases, Kurnool reported 13 cases, while Guntur 4, Kadapa 3, Nellore 2 and Anantapuram district reported 1 confirmed case of COVID-19, stated the media bulletin published by the State Nodal Officer.

On early Wednesday morning, 2 deaths were reported while in the evening samples of three dead people were tested positive. A total of 5 COVID-19 deaths reported on Wednesday.

The new coronavirus casualties include a 56-year-old man, who was admitted to Nellore GGH on April 10, died on April 11. On April 13, his sample was tested COVID-19 positive.

Besides that, a 76-year-old doctor in Kurnool was admitted on April 13 and died on April 14. He had a medical history of diabetes, kidney disease, and hypertension.

A 74-year-old woman from Vijaywada's Gandhi Nagar was admitted to GGH Guntur on April 11. She too was diabetic and had a history of hypertension. Her sample was taken on April 12, the same day when she died. The samples tested positive on April 14.

However, a total of 20 COVID-19 patients have been recovered and discharged till now in Andhra, including four persons, who were discharged today after testing negative.

District-wise coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh

Testing and helpline numbers

In the latest media bulletin by the State Nodal Officer, the authorities have urged people to come forward and take part in massive testing drive by the government's health department. It has said that the medical professionals will take the samples of citizens at their doorsteps.

The government has also issued helpline number - 14410 to contact the doctor and get details about coronavirus thorough missed call.

They can also get details on Whatsapp by texting on helpline number - 8297-104-104.

