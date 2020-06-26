17,296‬ COVID-19 cases in India in steepest single-day rise, tally crosses 4.90 lakh-mark. State-wise list

Image Source : AP A doctor in personal protective suit checks the papers of a woman whose relative is admitted in a COVID-19 government-designated hospital, in New Delhi.

India coronavirus tally has crossed 4.90 lakh-mark, taking confirmed cases toll to 4,90,401, including 1,89,463 active cases, 2,85,637 recovered and 15,301 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Friday. With over 17,000 new cases, the country has once again witnessed steepest rise in corona cases in one-single day.

On Thursday, The national capital witnessed a spike of 3,390 COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths, taking the total tally to 73,780. A day before, Delhi surpassed Mumbai in the number of Corona cases, thereby becoming India's worst-hit city.

According to the Delhi government data, as many as 3,328 people have recovered in the last 24 hours. Till now, 44,765 people have recovered, while 2,429 have succumbed to the deadly disease.

Over 17,305 Covid-19 tests were conducted on Thursday as against 19,059 conducted the previous day. In total, 4,380,12 tests have been conducted in the national capital so far.

Currently, 6,241 beds are occupied in the hospitals, 1,585 in the dedicated Covid Care Centres and 344 in the dedicated Covid Health Centres. Over 15,159 people are in home isolation. Delhi has a total of 280 containment zones.

Besides this, the Central government withdrew the order which required every Covid-19 patient to visit a government facility for clinical assessment.

Thursday also saw India witnessing highest spike of nearly 17,000 fresh COVID cases, with Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu contributing more than 62 per cent of them, in the past 24 hours, taking the country's tally to 4.73 lakh, data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare revealed on Thursday.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* Andaman and Nicobar Islands 16 43 0 59 Andhra Pradesh 5760 4988 136 10884 Arunachal Pradesh 121 38 1 160 Assam 2279 4033 9 6321 Bihar 1975 6441 57 8473 Chandigarh 88 329 6 423 Chhattisgarh 685 1755 12 2452 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 123 32 0 155 Delhi 26586 44765 2429 73780 Goa 658 335 2 995 Gujarat 6269 21498 1753 29520 Haryana 4885 7380 198 12463 Himachal Pradesh 353 477 9 839 Jammu and Kashmir 2492 3967 90 6549 Jharkhand 645 1605 12 2262 Karnataka 3720 6670 170 10560 Kerala 1761 1943 22 3726 Ladakh 582 358 1 941 Madhya Pradesh 2435 9619 542 12596 Maharashtra 63357 77453 6931 147741 Manipur 702 354 0 1056 Meghalaya 3 42 1 46 Mizoram 115 30 0 145 Nagaland 195 160 0 355 Odisha 1654 4291 17 5962 Puducherry 306 187 9 502 Punjab 1457 3192 120 4769 Rajasthan 3077 12840 379 16296 Sikkim 46 39 0 85 Tamil Nadu 30067 39999 911 70977 Telangana 6446 4688 230 11364 Tripura 270 1019 1 1290 Uttarakhand 897 1758 36 2691 Uttar Pradesh 6463 13119 611 20193 West Bengal 4852 10190 606 15648 Cases being reassigned to states 8123 8123 Total# 189463 285637 15301 490401

