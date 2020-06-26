17,296‬ COVID-19 cases in India in steepest single-day rise, tally crosses 4.90 lakh-mark. State-wise list

India coronavirus tally has crossed 4.90 lakh-mark, taking confirmed cases toll to 4,90,401, including 1,89,463 active cases, 2,85,637 recovered and 15,301 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Friday. With over 17,000 new cases, the country has once again witnessed steepest rise in corona cases in one-single day.
On Thursday, The national capital witnessed a spike of 3,390 COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths, taking the total tally to 73,780. A day before, Delhi surpassed Mumbai in the number of Corona cases, thereby becoming India's worst-hit city.
According to the Delhi government data, as many as 3,328 people have recovered in the last 24 hours. Till now, 44,765 people have recovered, while 2,429 have succumbed to the deadly disease.
Over 17,305 Covid-19 tests were conducted on Thursday as against 19,059 conducted the previous day. In total, 4,380,12 tests have been conducted in the national capital so far.
Currently, 6,241 beds are occupied in the hospitals, 1,585 in the dedicated Covid Care Centres and 344 in the dedicated Covid Health Centres. Over 15,159 people are in home isolation. Delhi has a total of 280 containment zones.
Besides this, the Central government withdrew the order which required every Covid-19 patient to visit a government facility for clinical assessment.
Thursday also saw India witnessing highest spike of nearly 17,000 fresh COVID cases, with Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu contributing more than 62 per cent of them, in the past 24 hours, taking the country's tally to 4.73 lakh, data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare revealed on Thursday.
State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|16
|43
|0
|59
|Andhra Pradesh
|5760
|4988
|136
|10884
|Arunachal Pradesh
|121
|38
|1
|160
|Assam
|2279
|4033
|9
|6321
|Bihar
|1975
|6441
|57
|8473
|Chandigarh
|88
|329
|6
|423
|Chhattisgarh
|685
|1755
|12
|2452
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|123
|32
|0
|155
|Delhi
|26586
|44765
|2429
|73780
|Goa
|658
|335
|2
|995
|Gujarat
|6269
|21498
|1753
|29520
|Haryana
|4885
|7380
|198
|12463
|Himachal Pradesh
|353
|477
|9
|839
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2492
|3967
|90
|6549
|Jharkhand
|645
|1605
|12
|2262
|Karnataka
|3720
|6670
|170
|10560
|Kerala
|1761
|1943
|22
|3726
|Ladakh
|582
|358
|1
|941
|Madhya Pradesh
|2435
|9619
|542
|12596
|Maharashtra
|63357
|77453
|6931
|147741
|Manipur
|702
|354
|0
|1056
|Meghalaya
|3
|42
|1
|46
|Mizoram
|115
|30
|0
|145
|Nagaland
|195
|160
|0
|355
|Odisha
|1654
|4291
|17
|5962
|Puducherry
|306
|187
|9
|502
|Punjab
|1457
|3192
|120
|4769
|Rajasthan
|3077
|12840
|379
|16296
|Sikkim
|46
|39
|0
|85
|Tamil Nadu
|30067
|39999
|911
|70977
|Telangana
|6446
|4688
|230
|11364
|Tripura
|270
|1019
|1
|1290
|Uttarakhand
|897
|1758
|36
|2691
|Uttar Pradesh
|6463
|13119
|611
|20193
|West Bengal
|4852
|10190
|606
|15648
|Cases being reassigned to states
|8123
|8123
|Total#
|189463
|285637
|15301
|490401
