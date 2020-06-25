Image Source : HETERO Covifor: 5 coronavirus-hit states get first batch of COVID-19 medicine

As many as 5 coronavirus-hit states in India have received the first batch of COVID-19 medicine Covifor, which has shown promising results in the trial phase and has got the DGCI nod for use in India. These 5 states are Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Telangana (Hyderabad, to be specific).

Earlier, Hetero, the parent company, had revealed the cost of Covifor to be around Rs 5,400 per vial. They will be made available in two equal lots of 10,000 each.

One lot will be immediately supplied to Hyderabad, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra while the other lot will be supplied to Kolkata, Indore, Bhopal, Lucknow, Patna, Bhubaneshwar, Ranchi, Vijayawada, Cochin, Thiruvananthapuram and Goa within a week to meet the emergency requirements, the company said.

What is Covifor?

Covifor is the first generic brand of Remdesivir which is indicated for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in adults and children, hospitalised with severe symptoms of the disease. The drug is available in 100 mg vial (injectable). It needs to be administered intravenously in a hospital, or critical care setting, under the supervision of a registered medical practitioner.

Covifor is anticipated to play a significant role in bringing down the mortality rates caused by Covid-19, given its proven positive clinical outcomes, the company added.

The drug will be available in 100 mg injectable form which has to be administered intravenously in a hospital setting under the supervision of a healthcare professional. It is not a drug you can take at home.

The company is sure about enough stock to cater to the present needs of the medicine.

The COVID-19 treatment by Covifor will cost not more than 30,000 per patient. Six dozes of the medicine will be given in this timeframe.

