Image Source : PTI Govt should press Pakistan for immediate action against culprits, says Sonia Gandhi on Nankana Sahib attack

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday condemned the unwarranted and unprovoked attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan. She urged the government to pressurize Pakistan for immediate registration of the case, arrest, and action against culprits.

While expressing dismay and concern on the safety of Sikh pilgrims and employees, Sonia Gandhi called upon the Government of India to ensure security for pilgrims and adequate security for the Holy shrine to prevent any future attacks.

On Friday evening, an angry mob pelted stones on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan. The mob was led by the family of Mohammad Hassan, the boy who allegedly abducted and converted Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur, who is the daughter of the gurdwara's pathi. The mob stormed the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara, the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev Friday evening.

ALSO READ | 'Reprehensible': India condemns vandalism at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan