Congress President Election: Rahul Gandhi to decide on contesting poll, says KC Venugopal

Congress President Election: Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said on Tuesday (September 20) that it's up to Rahul Gandhi to decide whether he will contest the election for the party President's post, adding that everything will be clear within a week.

Venugopal, who met interim party chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, said, "I had some pending work of the party so I came to meet her."

However, he also claimed that every party worker wants Rahul Gandhi to be the next Congress President.

Earlier, Venugopal was asked to come to Delhi and meet Sonia Gandhi. The Congress leader was part of the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' since it was launched from Kanyakumari on September 7.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Tuesday reiterated that anyone can contest the Presidential election since it is a democratic and transparent process where no nod is required from the party leadership.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "The entire party is immersed in making #BharatJodoYatra a success. Even so it's important to reiterate that any member is welcome to contest for Congress President. This is a democratic & transparent process. Nobody needs anybody's nod to contest, especially that of party leadership."

The election to pick the next Congress President will be held on October 17. It is likely that the main contest will be between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

