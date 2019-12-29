Image Source : ANI Congress party worker who gave ride to Priyanka Gandhi challaned for not wearing helmets

The Congress party worker on whose two-wheeler Priyanka Gandhi Vadra traveled while going to meet family members of Former IPS officer SR Darapuri on Saturday, has been challaned with a penalty of Rs 6100 for not wearing helmets.

More details awaited