Congress party worker who gave ride to Priyanka Gandhi challaned for not wearing helmets
The Congress party worker on whose two-wheeler Priyanka Gandhi Vadra traveled while going to meet family members of Former IPS officer SR Darapuri on Saturday, has been challaned with a penalty of Rs 6100 for not wearing helmets.
