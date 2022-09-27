'Must be fun, fly safe,' Congress mocks PM Modi on World Tourism Day

Follow us on Image Source : @INCINDIA The picture was tweeted by Congress.

PM Modi in Japan: The Congress party on Tuesday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of World Tourism Day and tweeted a picture compiling all of Modi's foreign travel. In a tweet from the party handle, Congress wrote: "Wish PM Modi a Happy #WorldTourismDay. Must be fun jet-setting around the world in that expensive plane of yours! Fly safe."

The tweet was pushed on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Japan on Tuesday to attend the state funeral of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe. Modi will join several global leaders to pay tributes to Abe.

Representatives from over 100 countries, including more than 20 heads of state and governments, are expected to attend Abe's funeral on Tuesday. The former prime minister reshaped Japan's foreign policy, including setting out a bold vision for a quantum leap in ties with India.

"Landed in Tokyo," Modi tweeted, posting photos of him while deplaning. He also posted a similar tweet in Japanese.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted, "PM @narendramodi arrives in Tokyo. Will participate in the State Funeral of former PM Shinzo Abe later today. Will also hold a bilateral meeting with PM @kishida230, reaffirming our commitment to further strengthening of India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. "

Abe was shot dead while making a campaign speech on July 8 in the southern Japanese city of Nara. India observed one-day national mourning on July 9 as a mark of respect for Abe.

At a media briefing on Monday, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said Modi will attend the state funeral ceremony at Budokan, followed by a greeting occasion at Akasaka Palace, besides meeting Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Abe's wife Akie.

