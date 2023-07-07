Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman sprinkles 'gangajal' in Tripura Assembly after BJP MLA caught watching porn

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswabandh Sen in house as MLAs protest on 1st day of Budget Session in Agartala

Tripura Assembly ruckus: A Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Congress, Sudip Roy Barman sprinkled 'Gangajal' in order to purify the Tripura Assembly after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Jadab Lal Debnath was allegedly caught watching porn in the House in the month of March 2023.

Opposition MLAs later gathered in the Well of the House demanding the speaker take action against the BJP MLA. Five MLAs were suspended from the Assembly for disrupting House proceedings.

A massive ruckus broke out between the MLAs of BJP and Tipra MOTHA party during the Assembly session today (July 7). Later on, the Speaker suspended the five MLAs from the house for their unruly behaviour.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Animesh Debbarma raised a question over the issue of BJP MLA Jabad Lal Nath watching porn in the assembly in March 2023 but the Speaker said he will get back to him after some other important issues.

Reacting over the matter Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma said, "It is unfortunate that the Hon'ble Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly didn't take any cognisance, let alone take action on the MLA Jadab Lal Nath, who was caught watching obscene content (porn) in the assembly (during the last session), but instead suspended 5 opposition MLAs (3 TIPRA Motha MLAs) who were demanding due action on the concerned MLA."

"If the government and the speaker are so much concerned about upholding the sanity and dignity of the house, then they must take prompt action against the MLA who brought shame to the whole state by his heinous act inside the temple of democracy," he added.

Upon this, the MLAs from the Opposition side started slogging, which turned into some scuffle between the two sides.

(With agencies inputs)

