Tripura: 'I've decided to quit politics because...'- Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma took everyone by surprise to quit politics

Tipra Motha (Tripura's political party ) chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Tuesday said he has decided to quit politics.

"I don't want to do politics anymore, I want to give something to the people. I have decided to give something to people and quit politics and public life...," said Debbarma.

Pradyot shot fame after his party won 13 states in the Tripura Assembly elections 2023. He led the campaign in the election and outsmarted established players such as Congress and Left parties.

Tipra Motha, also known as the Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA), is currently the largest opposition party in Tripura Legislative Assembly. The party was borne from a social organisation led by Pradyot.

Also read- SCO Summit 2023: What is 'New Delhi Declaration' adopted by member nations?

Latest India News