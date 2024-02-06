Congress hits back at PM Modi for attacking Nehru, says PM is suffering from deep insecurities

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh

The Congress on Tuesday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on former prime ministers Nehru and Indira Gandhi during the Budget Session in the Parliament, saying the PM is suffering from deep insecurities and complexes.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh accused PM Modi of suffering from deep insecurities and complexes, saying this makes him "viciously" attack Jawaharlal Nehru.

A day after Modi attacked former prime ministers Nehru and Indira Gandhi, Congress leader said BJP veterans Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Kishan Advani never did this, but PM Modi by doing so is "demeaning" the high office he holds.

"The Prime Minister was at his nonsensical worst in the Lok Sabha yesterday and undoubtedly will stage a repeat performance in the Rajya Sabha today," Ramesh said in a post on X.

PM Modi suffers from deep insecurities and complexes which makes him attack Nehru not politically, but personally in a vicious manner, he added.

"Vajpayee and Advani never did this. But Mr. Modi being who he is, thinks he is being clever but actually demeans the office he holds. Megalomania and Nehruphobia are a toxic mix that is leading to the Murder Of Democracy in India," the Congress leader also said.

He said the people of India, especially the youth, have decided that "this will be Mr. Modi's last speech in Lok Sabha as Prime Minister".

"Das Saal Anyay Kaal will soon come to an end," Ramesh asserted.

PM Modi attacks Nehru

PM Modi on Monday during his 100-minute speech in the Lok Sabha unleashed attacks on India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, saying the Congress leader thought Indians were lazy and of low intelligence.

"The Congress got stuck in one family. They could never see and would never be able to see people's aspirations and achievements. The Congress never trusted India's potential. They always considered themselves rulers and belittled people," Modi said while replying to the debate in the Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.

Quoting an Independence Day speech by Nehru from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Modi said, "Nehru had said 'we do not work as hard the Europeans, Japanese, Chinese, Russians or the Americans.

Do not think that these communities became prosperous by some magic. They have achieved this by hardwork and smartness'."

"He (Nehru) is giving a certificate to those people to belittle Indians. This shows that Nehru ji's thinking about Indians was that they are lazy and of low intelligence. He did not trust their potential," the prime minister said.

Former prime minister Indira Gandhi did not think differently either, Modi said.

"Indira ji had said from (the ramparts of) Red Fort, 'Unfortunately, it is our habit that when a good work is approaching completion, we become complacent. And when an obstacle comes, we lose hope. Sometimes it seems the whole nation has accepted defeat'. Looking at Congress people today, it appears that Indira ji may not have been able to assess the people of the country correctly, but she had done an exact evaluation of the Congress," he said.

This was the thinking of the "royal family" of the Congress about Indians, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

