Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 198 per cylinder in Delhi | CHECK revised rate

The decision to reduce the price of LPG cylinders is seen as a big relief to commoners who are facing the brunt of rising food prices.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: July 01, 2022 9:01 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Commercial 19 kg LPG cylinders' prices reduced by Rs 198 in Delhi with effect from July 1. 

Highlights

  • The price of commercial LPG cylinders has been cut massively by Rs 198 in the national capital
  • The new rate of 19-kg cooking gas will be applicable from July 1 across Delhi
  • A 19-kg LPG tank in Delhi will now cost Rs 2021 against Rs 2,219

Commercial LPG Price Cut News: The price of commercial LPG cylinders has been cut massively by Rs 198 in the national capital. The new rate of 19-kg cooking gas will be applicable from today (July 1) across Delhi. 

The decision to reduce the price of LPG cylinders is seen as a big relief to commoners who are facing the brunt of rising food prices.

Accordingly, a 19-kg LPG tank in Delhi will now cost Rs 2,021 against Rs 2,219.  

In the month of May, the price of a cylinder in Delhi was Rs 2,354. 

LPG Cylinder rate is revised monthly for all the states and union territories in India.

