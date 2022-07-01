Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 198 per cylinder in Delhi | CHECK revised rate

Highlights
- The price of commercial LPG cylinders has been cut massively by Rs 198 in the national capital
- The new rate of 19-kg cooking gas will be applicable from July 1 across Delhi
- A 19-kg LPG tank in Delhi will now cost Rs 2021 against Rs 2,219
Commercial LPG Price Cut News: The price of commercial LPG cylinders has been cut massively by Rs 198 in the national capital. The new rate of 19-kg cooking gas will be applicable from today (July 1) across Delhi.
The decision to reduce the price of LPG cylinders is seen as a big relief to commoners who are facing the brunt of rising food prices.
Accordingly, a 19-kg LPG tank in Delhi will now cost Rs 2,021 against Rs 2,219.
In the month of May, the price of a cylinder in Delhi was Rs 2,354.
LPG Cylinder rate is revised monthly for all the states and union territories in India.
