Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 198 per cylinder in Delhi | CHECK revised rate

Commercial LPG Price Cut News : The price of commercial LPG cylinders has been cut massively by Rs 198 in the national capital. The new rate of 19-kg cooking gas will be applicable from today (July 1) across Delhi.

The decision to reduce the price of LPG cylinders is seen as a big relief to commoners who are facing the brunt of rising food prices.

Accordingly, a 19-kg LPG tank in Delhi will now cost Rs 2,021 against Rs 2,219.

In the month of May, the price of a cylinder in Delhi was Rs 2,354.

LPG Cylinder rate is revised monthly for all the states and union territories in India.

