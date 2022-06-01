Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 135 in Centre's big move to fight inflation | Check revised rates.

The revised rate of 19-kg LPG tank will be applicable from June 1 across the country

The decision comes close on the heels of Modi govt announcing a sharp cut in petrol, diesel prices

The rates of the domestic LPG cylinders, however, remains unchanged

Commercial LPG Price Cut News: The price of commercial LPG cylinders has been cut massively by Rs 135 in a big move by the Modi government to fight against skyrocketing inflation. The new rate of 19-kg cooking gas will be applicable from today (June 1) across the country.

The decision to reduce the price of LPG cylinders is seen as a big relief to commoners who are facing the brunt of rising food prices.

Accordingly, a 19-kg LPG tank in Delhi will now cost Rs 2,219 against Rs 2,354. In Mumbai, people will have to shell out Rs Rs 2,171.50 instead of Rs 2,306. Similarly, the price will come down to Rs 2,322 from Rs 2,454 in Kolkata and Rs 2,373 from Rs 2,507 in Chennai.

Domestic LPG price unchanged

Meanwhile, there has been no change in the rate of domestic LPG or 14.2-kg tank.

Earlier on May 1, the price of a commercial LPG cylinder was hiked by Rs 100. Prior to this, a tank had become dearer by Rs 250 on April 1 and Rs 105 on March 1.

LPG Cylinder rate is revised monthly for all the states and union territories in India.

Just last month, the government had announced a sharp cut in central excise duty on petrol and diesel prices amid surging inflation. While the central excise duty on petrol was slashed by Rs 8 per litre, the same was cut by Rs 6 per litre on diesel.

