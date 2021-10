Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Nainital; several people feared trapped under debris

A cloudburst incident has been reported at a village in Ramgarh of Nainital district in Uttarakhand. According to initial reports, several people are feared trapped under the debris.

Teams of local police and the district administration have rushed to the spot.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami to take stock of the situation arising due to heavy rains.

