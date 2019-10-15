Image Source : FILE Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid case: CJI sets time frame to conclude Ayodhya hearing by 5 PM tomorrow

Supreme Court of India has advansed the date of completion of arguments in Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid Ayodhya dispute and has asked all parties to complete arguments by tomorrow (October 16). The deadline to finish the arguments was October 18, earlier. It was brought to October 17. And now, the bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has advansed the deadline by another day. All litigant parties will now have to wrap up the arguments by Wednesday (October 16).

The SC said that the court will be in session till 5 pm on Wednesday and time will be provided for Hindu and Muslim parties to present their final submissions. If arguments in Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid finish tomorrow, the court may reserve the judgement to be pronounced later.

Section 144 has already been imposed in Ayodhya District in anticipation of a verdict on Ayodhya Dispute. Section 144 was imposed in Ayodhya District on October 13 and it will remain in effect till December 10. Order to this effect was issued by District Magistrate of Ayodhya.

What is Section 144?

Section 144 of CrPC prohibits unlawful assembly of people. Imposition of this section may help administration and the government take preventive measures before a prominent development just like a possible verdict on Ayodhya dispute.

When a District Magistrate imposes Section 144 in a district, four or more people cannot assemble together in public. If they do, it is declared unlawful. Section 144 empowers administration and police to book these people for rioting.

