Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Army Chief General MM Narvane meets injured soldiers at military hospital in Leh

Even as talks to de-escalate tension between India and China go on, Army Chief General Manoj Naravane paid a visit to military hospital in Leh and interacted with injured soldiers. Army Chief also spoke with soldiers who were injured in a scuffle between Indian and Chinese armies on June 15. General Naravane is on a two-day tour of Ladakh during which he will review situation of the stand-off between India and China at Galwan valley. The Army Chief will hold talks with Lieutenant General Harinder Singh who has been actively involved in talks with the Chinese Army.

Last week Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria reviewed preparedness at Srinagar and Ladakh airbases.

On Monday Lieutenant General Harinder Singh held 11-hour long talks with Major General Liu Lin, commander of Southern Xinjiang Military District. During the talks, India protested the "pre-meditated" attack by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Indian troops.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage