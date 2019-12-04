Chidambaram gets bail -- Chronology of events in INX Media case

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Chidambaram will be released once we get release order: Tihar Prison DG

Soon after the Supreme Court granted bail to former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case on Wednesday, authorities at the Tihar jail said Chidambaram would be released after they receive the release order. Chidambaram will be released once we get release order, DG, Tihar Prison said.

"They will take the Supreme Court order to lower court and submit the sureties and bail bonds there. Then the order to release him from jail will be issued. He will be released once we get the release order," Director General of Tihar Prison, Sandeep Goel said.

The case against Chidambaram was registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

A Bench of Justice R Banumathi, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice Hrishikesh Roy set aside the Delhi High Court's order which had refused to grant bail to Chidambaram.

The top court observed that Chidambaram should not tamper with the evidence and not influence the witnesses. He should also not give press interviews or make public statements in connection with this case.

Chidambaram was also directed to furnish a bail bond of Rs 2 lakh plus two sureties of the same amount.

The Supreme Court said Chidambaram would not leave the country without prior permission of the court.

Following is the chronology of events in the INX Media money-laundering case

May 15, 2017: CBI registers FIR in INX media case alleging irregularities in FIPB clearance to the group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007

Feb 16, 2018: ED lodges the money laundering case in this regard. CBI summons Chidambaram for questioning

May 30, 2018: Chidambaram moves Delhi High Court seeking anticipatory bail plea in the corruption case of CBI

Jul 23: Chidambaram moves Delhi HC for an anticipatory bail in the money laundering case of ED

Jul 25: High Court grants Chidambaram interim protection from arrest in both cases

Jan 25, 2019: HC reserves its judgement on his anticipatory bail in both cases

Aug 20: HC dismisses the anticipatory bail pleas. It also declines Chidambaram's request to stay the order for three days to enable him to move an appeal in SC

Aug 21: Chidambaram arrested in CBI case

Aug 22: Chidambaram sent to four-day CBI custody, which was periodically extended till September 5

Sep 5: SC dismisses his plea in ED case challenging high court order denying pre-arrest bail

Oct 5: Delhi court allows ED to interrogate Chidambaram in Tihar Jail and arrest him, if needed

Oct 16: ED questions Chidambaram in Tihar and arrests him

Oct 17: Chidambaram sent to ED's remand till October 24

Oct 18: CBI files charge sheet against P Chidambaram and 13 others in INX Media case

Oct 21: CBI court accepts agency's charge sheet and summons P Chidambaram for October 24

Oct 22: SC grants bail to Chidambaram in the corruption case

Oct 24: Delhi court sends Chidambaram to custodial interrogation by ED till Oct 30 in INX Media money-laundering case

Oct 25: CBI moves SC seeking review of its verdict granting bail to Chidambaram in the INX Media corruption case

Oct 30: Chidambaram moves Delhi HC seeking interim bail in INX Media money-laundering case on health grounds

Oct 30: Delhi court sends Chidambaram to judicial custody till Nov 13 in the money-laundering case

Nov 13: Delhi court extends judicial custody of Chidambaram till Nov 27

Nov 15: HC denied bail to Chidambaram in money-laundering case

Nov 18: Chidambaram moves SC challenging HC order dismissing his bail petition

Nov 21: Delhi court allows ED to quiz Chidambaram in Tihar on Nov 22, 23

Nov 27: Delhi court extends Chidambaram's judicial custody till Dec 11

Nov 28: SC reserves verdict on Chidambaram's bail plea

Dec 4: SC sets aside Delhi HC's November 15 verdict denying bail to Chidambaram, who has been in custody for 105 days since August 21, and granted him bail in the INX Media money-laundering case

