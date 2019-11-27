Image Source : FILE Rahul, Priyanka meet Chidambaram in Tihar

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and his sister and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday visited former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram in Tihar jail, party leaders said. Director General Tihar Sandeep Goyal confirmed to IANS their visit to Jail No 7, where Chidambaram has been lodged since his arrest in the INX Media case.

The visit comes almost a month after Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh met Chidambaram in the jail. According to party leaders, Chidambaram, who is suffering from multiple diseases, has lost over 10 kg weight in the last three months.

Chidambaram is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with granting of the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media while he was the Finance Minister.

The former Union Minister was arrested on August 21 by the CBI and then sent to the judicial custody on September 5. He was later arrested by the ED in connection with the money laundering in the INX Media case.

