Chidambaram gets bail after spending 105 days in jail, SC says can't leave country without permission

Image Source : FILE SC grants bail to Chidambaram in INX media case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram in INX Media money laundering case, registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).​ Chidambaram has spent 105 days in jail after CBI court and Delhi High Court had refused to grant him bail earlier. The judgment was delivered by the Bench of Justices R Banumathi, AS Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy.

Granting bail to Chidambaram, Justice AS Bopanna said, "Gravity of an offence required to be kept in mind. Gravity of an offence to be gathered from the facts and circumstances of each case." Justice Bopanna, however, added that "bail is a basic right".

Granting bail to Chidambaram, Supreme Court also asked him to furnish a bail bond of Rs 2 lakh along with 2 sureties of the same amount. The Supreme Court also put a condition that Chidambaram can't leave the country without the permission of Court. The apex court also said Chidambaram should not temper with the evidence and not influence the witnesses. He should also not give press interviews or make public statements in connection with this case.

Moments after the Supreme Court's ruling, Subramanian Swamy told a news channel, "He has got bail with certain conditions. He is coming out as someone is coming out of parole. He might be sent to jail again."

A bench headed by Justice R Banumathi on November 28 had reserved judgment on the appeal filed by Chidambaram, who has challenged the November 15 verdict of the Delhi High Court denying him bail in the case.

Chidambaram was first arrested by the CBI on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case and was granted bail by the top court on October 22.

The ED had arrested him on October 16 in the money laundering case. The CBI registered its case on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a FIPB clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.

Thereafter, the ED had lodged a money-laundering case.