'Hurt and helpless': P Chidambaram reacts to Congress protests outside Kapil Sibal's residence

IMAGE Source : PTI FILE 'Hurt and helpless': Chidambaram reacts to Congress protests outside Kapil Sibal's residence

Senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Thursday said that he was hurt and felt helpless to see Congress workers raising slogans outside the residence of senior party leader Kapil Sibal following his remarks on the party.

"I feel helpless when we cannot start meaningful conversations within party forums. I also feel hurt and helpless when I see pictures of Congress workers raising slogans outside the residence of a colleague and MP. The safe harbour to which one can withdraw seems to be silence," the Congress leader wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Congress leader Manish Tewari, also condemned protests against Kapil Sibal saying, "Those who masterminded assault must bear in mind that he fights for @INCIndia both inside & outside courts of Law".

Kapil Sibal's remarks on Congress

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday, Sibal said, "There is no president in our party, so we do not know who is taking all the decisions. We know it, yet we don't know, one of my senior colleagues perhaps has written or is about to write to the interim president to immediately convene a CWC meeting so that a dialogue can be initiated."

Amid the Punjab Congress fiasco, Kapil Sibal launched an attack at Gandhis and wondered who in the party is taking decisions. He said that the party leaders' demand for organizational elections has not been met even a year after the letter was written by G-23.

He appealed to those leaders who quit Congress to come back to the fold and said, "it's ironic to say that we are going to leave the party. Those who were considered close to the top leadership have left the party and those who were not considered close are still standing with the party. We are G-23 and not Ji-huzoor 23."

Taking a cue from the Punjab crisis, Sibal said that the border state where this is happening is an advantage to the ISI and Pakistan as everybody knows the history of Punjab and the rise of extremism in the state. Congress should ensure that they remain united to safeguard the interests of the state, he added.

Sibal said that he is speaking on behalf of those Congress members who wrote the letter in August 2020 and are waiting for the action to be taken by the leadership in respect of the election of the office of the president, to CWC and central election committee.

In August last year, a group of 23 leaders wrote to Sonia Gandhi demanding elections in the party and for visible and effective leadership. Congress has said that the party will move forward but it has not conducted elections.

