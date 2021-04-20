Chhattisgarh: Pregnant DSP manages traffic in scorching heat, urges people to follow Covid restrictions

Image Source : ANI DSP Shilpa Sahu managing traffic during Covid lockdown in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada.

A pregnant Deputy Superintendent of Police was seen managing traffic amid Covid induced restrictions in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada on Tuesday. A video shows DSP Shilpa Sahu, who is 5-month pregnant, in action asking people to follow guidelines during the lockdown in the area.

Shilpa Sahu, who is posted in Maoist affected Dantewada of Chhattisgarh's Bastar division was seen asking a man, who was on his bike with family, the reason behind him venturing out.

With a stick in her hand, Sahu was seen regulating traffic while also ensuring that people follow lockdown and social distancing protocols.

ALSO READ: Now, Maharashtra allows buying of food, essentials for only 4 hours daily

"Covid pandemic is spreading very rapidly in the country. With an aim to control the spread, a lockdown has been imposed in Dantewada district. Police teams are on the roads to ensure people follow the protocols. We are outside to ensure the safety of people. We urge them to stay inside and not venture outside without any valid reason," Shilpa Sahu said.

ALSO READ: ​Centre's vaccine policy hollow, without substance: Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi

Chhattisgarh has emerged as one of the worst-hit states in the second Covid wave. Capital city Raipur as well as other cities like Durg, Bilaspur, Rajnandgaon have been recording hundreds of Covid cases since last several weeks.

Latest India News