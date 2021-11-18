Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK Chhattisgarh CM to take decision on VAT reduction on fuel prices in upcoming Cabinet meet

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo on Thursday said that Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel would take a decision on reduction of value-added tax (VAT) on fuel prices in a cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on November 22.

"In a Cabinet meeting on November 22, CM will take a call on VAT reduction on fuel prices. We have sent the proposal. CM will make an announcement accordingly," the State Health Minister told the reporters here today.

Meanwhile, responding to a question on the re-opening of schools in the state, the health minister said that schools would not open until children are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. He further stated that the schools have to ensure that their staff is 100 per cent vaccinated.

"It's not about reopening schools but caution, which is of umpteen importance. Perhaps schools will not be opened until children are vaccinated. But schools have to ensure that staff is 100 per cent vaccinated," added Deo.

(With ANI inputs)

