Rare Chhatrapati Shivaji artefact 'Wagh Nakh' to be brought back to India from United Kingdom

Wagh Nakh Shivaji Maharaj: A rare artefact associated with Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji is set to be repatriated from the United Kingdom, the Union Ministry of Culture said on Saturday (September 9).

In a post on X, the ministry said "repatriation of our treasured artefacts is a big win for India's diplomatic efforts".

The announcement coincided with the G20 Leaders' Summit 2023, which kicked off in Delhi on Saturday.

"Our glorious heritage returns. Get ready to witness history in the making as the legendary 'wagh nakh' of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is all set to make its triumphant return to where it truly belongs," the ministry said in its post.

The ministry also shared a poster bearing a tagline "India reclaims its history". The poster referred to the 'wagh nakh' as "the weapon used to vanquish Afzal Khan".

