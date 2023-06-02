PM Modi hails Chhatrapati Shivaji on 350th coronation anniversary, calls him 'beacon of bravery & courage'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's 350th coronation anniversary

Chhatrapati Shivaji coronation day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called Chhatrapati Shivaji a "beacon of bravery and courage", stating he ended the mindset of slavery and his ideas continue to inspire the vision of 'Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat'. In a virtual address on the occasion of the 350th year of Shivaji's coronation day, Modi said that the Maratha ruler sent out a strong message to those who tried to hurt Swaraj, religion, culture and heritage, which boosted confidence among the people and propagated the spirit of self-reliance.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji continues to inspire us. He was a beacon of bravery and courage and showed us self-governance. He ended the mindset of slavery. Shivaji was a great soldier as well as a great administrator. Today the reflection of his thoughts can be seen in the vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat," he said.

"This day is celebrated like a festival all over Maharashtra. When the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj took place, it carried the slogan of Swaraj and the cheer of nationalism and brought new consciousness, new energy," the Prime Minister added.

'Chhatrapati Shivaji's system of governance relevant even today'

Speaking further, PM Modi said the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a wonderful and special chapter of that period. National welfare and public welfare have been the basic elements of his governance, he added."Be it farmer welfare, women empowerment, or making governance accessible to the common man, his system of governance and his policies are equally relevant even today," PM Modi noted.

Shivaji Maharaj inspired people for nation-building

The Prime Minister also said that taking inspiration from Shivaji Maharaj, the Indian Navy was freed from the trace of slavery and the identity of British rule was replaced by his royal seal. PM Modi added, "Hundreds of years of slavery had taken away the self-esteem and confidence of our countrymen. It was a difficult task, at that time, to instil confidence in people. But, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, during that period, not only fought the invaders but also infused a belief in the people that self-rule was possible".

ALSO READ: Will try to get back Shivaji Maharaj's sword from UK next month, says Maharashtra minister

He pointed out that there have been many rulers in history who were known for their dominance in the military, but their administrative ability was weak. Similarly, there were many rulers who were known for their excellent governance, but their military leadership was weak. However, Modi said that the personality of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was magnificent as he established 'Swaraj' as well as 'Suraj'.

(With inputs from agencies)

Latest India News