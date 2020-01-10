Image Source : ANI 'Chhappaak' tickets being distributed for free by Congress, BJP propagate watching 'Tanhaji'

Two of the biggest movies released on Friday, January 10, have come directly under the scanner as the supporters of the two major parties in the country have taken sides. Not only that, both Congress and BJP supporters are distributing free tickets of Chhappaak and Tanhaji respectively. This comes in the aftermath of filmstar Deepika Padukone attending a protest at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

The BJP supporters were seen asking people to watch Ajay Devgan's movie Tanhaji who they say 'inspires a feeling of nationalism' amongst the people. The BJP supporters said that there might not be anything wrong about the movie Chhaappak but the fact that its main filmstar was seen supporting anti-national elements means that the movie should be avoided.

Bhopal: National Students' Union of India(NSUI) workers distribute free tickets to #Chhapaak movie and BJP workers distribute free tickets to #Tanhaji movie. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/5OWXqDdPqd — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2020

On the other hand, NSUI students were seen distributing free Chhaappak tickets to everyone. All students had to do in Bhopal was to show their ID card and they would get free access to the movie.