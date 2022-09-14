Higher than clouds! Check out breathtaking photos of Chenab Railway Bridge

Follow us on Image Source : @RAILMININDIA Chenab bridge is 1.315 kms long

Chenab Rail Bridge: Indian Railways has shared new photos of the Chenab Railway Bridge showing the under-construction sight covered in breathtakingly beautiful clouds.

The 1.315 kms long bridge -- which is being built at a dizzying height of 359 metres -- can fit the entire Eiffel Tower (330 metres tall), plus roughly a 10-storied tall building below it.

When completed, it will connect the Salal-A and Dugga railway stations on either side of the bridge with the mighty River Chenab gushing below in the picture-postcard Reasi district.

"Both ends will finally meet to complete the bridge overarch deck and the segments will be joined with the help of High Strength Friction Grip (HSFG) bolts to mark the critical 'golden joint' on the iconic structure. This will complete the Chenab River bridge, 359 metre above the riverbed, an extraordinary achievement and heralding a new chapter in the history of J&K," Afcons Infrastructure Ltd. Deputy Managing Director Giridhar Rajagopalan had said in Mumbai.

The bridge comprises 93 deck segments, each weighing around 85 tonnes, launched simultaneously from both ends of the valley over the massive steel arch and work on joining five segments in in full progress on the single line linking Katra (Jammu) with Qazigund (Kashmir), some 75 kms away, he said.

The project is part of the ambitious 272-kms long railway line from Udhampur to Baramulla joining Jammu with the Kashmir valley as an all-weather highspeed alternative, named the 'Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link Project'.

