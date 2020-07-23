Chandni Chowk to be declared as non-motorised zone from 9 am to 9 pm for renovation, says Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that the main area of Chandni Chowk will undergo beautification and renovation work. The area will be declared as a non-motorized vehicle zone from 9 am to 9 pm.