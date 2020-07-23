Thursday, July 23, 2020
     
Chandni Chowk to be declared as non-motorised zone from 9 am to 9 pm for renovation, says Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that the main area of Chandni Chowk will undergo beautification and renovation work. The area will be declared as a non-motorized vehicle zone from 9 am to 9 pm. 

Published on: July 23, 2020 13:26 IST
A view of deserted Bhagirath Palace market in Chandni Chowk during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New
Image Source : PTI

A view of deserted Bhagirath Palace market in Chandni Chowk during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi.

More details awaited.

