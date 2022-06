Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday won the Champawat bypoll by a huge margin of more than 55,025 votes. He defeated his nearest rival from Congress Nirmala Gahtori.

BJP's sitting MLA from Kailash Gehtori Champawat had resigned from the seat to make way for Dhami to make a fresh bid for the Legislative Assembly.

By-election to the assembly seat was held on May 31 with over 64 per cent of the electorate casting their votes.

