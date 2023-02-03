Centre to soon clear five names recommended by Collegium for Supreme Court judges: Attorney General

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Centre to soon clear five names recommended by Collegium for Supreme Court judges

The Centre on Friday apprised the Supreme Court that the Collegium's recommendation for the appointment of five judges to the top court will be cleared soon.

Representing the government, Attorney General R Venkataramani told a bench of Justices SK Kaul and AS Oka that warrant of appointment of these five names is likely to be issued soon. This comes after the bench had expressed displeasure over the delay by the Centre in clearing recommendations for the transfer of high court judges.

"It is a very, very serious issue. Don't make us take a stand which will be very uncomfortable," the bench noted.

Hearing on matter scheduled for February 13

The apex court, which was hearing a matter related to the Centre's alleged delay in clearing names recommended by the Collegium for appointment as judges to the Supreme Court and high courts, has posted it for further hearing on February 13.

Last year on December 13, the Collegium recommended five judges for elevation to the apex court -- Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal, Patna High Court Chief Justice Sanjay Karol, Manipur High Court Chief Justice PV Sanjay Kumar, Patna High Court judge Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Allahabad High Court judge Manoj Misra.

(With inputs from PTI)

