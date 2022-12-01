Centre's air quality panel issues order to phase out diesel autos in NCR by 2026

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Centre's air quality panel issues order to phase out diesel autos in Delhi-NCR by 2026

Diesel autos in NCR: The Centre's air quality panel has ordered to complete the phase-out process of the diesel autos in the National Capital Region (NCR) by the end of 2026. Meanwhile, it has also directed Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana to register only CNG and electric autos from January 1, 2023.

Issuing the order, the Commission for Air Quality Management said the target was that only CNG and e-autos ply in the NCR from January 1, 2027.

It instructed the three states to ensure that only CNG and electric vehicles are registered beginning on January 1 in the NCR and to gradually phase out diesel vehicles by the end of 2026. Delhi, 14 districts of Haryana, 8 districts of Uttar Pradesh, and 2 districts of Rajasthan are all included in the NCR.

It should be noted here that Delhi had launched a programme in 1998 to convert its fleet of diesel auto-rickshaws into CNG ones. No diesel-run auto is registered in Delhi at present. The Delhi Transport Department had launched a scheme in October last year for the registration of 4,261 e-autos.

