Centre merges four existing President's Gallantry Medals into one 'President’s Medal for Gallantry'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI President Droupadi Murmu

Centre has merged four existing President's Gallantry Medals for Police, Fire Service, Home Guard & Civil Defence and Correctional Service into one medal namely "President’s Medal for Gallantry" with immediate effect.

The Gazette of India notified on October 14 said, "The President is pleased to institute "President's Medal for Gallantry" award to be conferred on the members of recognized Police Forces of States/Union Territories/Central Police Organizations (CPOs)/Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Security Organizations; Fire Service (organized and administered by the Central Ministries or Departments, State Governments, Union Territory Administrations, Municipal and other Autonomous Bodies, and Public Sector Undertakings); Prison Administration, Home Guards and Civil Defence in India to recognize rare conspicuous gallant act and to make ordain and establish the following statues governing President's Medal for Gallantry."

"The award shall be in the form of a medal and styled and designated the "President's Medal for Gallantry" and (hereinafter referred to as the Medal)," it added.

Latest India News