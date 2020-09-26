Image Source : PADDY PROCUREMENT Centre allows early procurement of paddy in Punjab, Haryana

The Centre has allowed early procurement of paddy in Punjab and Haryana from Saturday, a statement from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said. The Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2020-21 for paddy/rice is scheduled to commence in all the procuring states from October 1.

The state procurement agencies, including the FCI, are in a state of readiness for smoothly undertaking the procurement operations, said the Ministry.

However, in view of the early arrival of paddy in the 'mandis' of Haryana and Punjab, the Centre has approved the commencement of procurement operations for paddy/rice in both these states from Saturday to ensure that farmers are facilitated in selling their produce at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) expeditiously, said the statement.

Orders for the commencement of the procurement operations in Haryana and Punjab have been issued, said the ministry.

