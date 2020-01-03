Image Source : ANI Maharashtra: CR services hit as dumper rams into level-crossing gate

Suburban train services on Central Railway were disrupted in the early hours of Friday after dumper rammed into the level-crossing gate at Ambivali station in Thane district about 60 km from here, a railway official said. A speeding dumper hit the level-crossing gate at Ambivali station at around 5 am and damaged the boom that came in contact with the overhead wire, delaying train services, an official said.

The services were restored after the railways carried out repairs for over an hour, a Central Railway spokesperson informed.

Apart from Kalyan-Kasara suburban services, several outstation trains heading towards Mumbai were stalled at various stations, he said.

Trains including Vidarbha Express, Devgiri Express, and Nagpur Duronto Express, among others, were delayed, he added.

According to commuters, the mainline trains were running late by at least 30 minutes during this period. Meanwhile, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) detained the dumper driver and a case has been registered in this regard, chief public relations officer of Central Railway Shivaji Sutar said.

