'Central Government will sell Jaipur's Hawa Mahal, Amer Fort too': Rajeev Shukla

Govt will sell Jaipur's Hawa Mahal, Amer Fort too': Rajeev Shukla.

Former Union minister Rajeev Shukla has accused the Central government of selling the nation in the name of monetisation scheme and said if the BJP government is not stopped, it shall soon sell Jaipur's Hawa Mahal and Amer Fort too.

"They will sell the heritage of the country. The Central government had plans to pass on the Red Fort to a Kolkata-based company," Shukla said here on Friday while addressing the media.

However, Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia reverting to his allegations said: "Since the last 50 years, those who engaged in loot and lies, in coal and jeep scam, in Commonwealth and Bofors, 2G, National Herald and those who sold farmers' lands too should know that neither the Lal Quila will be sold nor the Amer Fort. Honesty will not be sold off under PM Narendra Modi's rule as is being sold under the Congress Raj," he said.

Questioning the Central government, Shukla said: "If you are unable to run the airport, railways, then why are you in the government? Such people should leave the government. The central government is selling the nation,"

Speaking on high fuel prices, he said: "The people of the country are irked with rising inflation. The prices of gas, petrol and diesel are increasing continuously. During UPA's tenure, crude was $120 per barrel, however, we used to sell gas, petrol and diesel at half the price (compared to the current price). Today, crude is between 60 and 70 but the central government is selling petrol and diesel at double the price while buying crude at half the price as compared to the UPA regime."

