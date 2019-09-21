Saturday, September 21, 2019
     
Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Indian government revocated Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

New Delhi Updated on: September 21, 2019 10:59 IST
Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch

Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The ceasefire violation was reported from Shahpur and Kerni sectors of the district. 

Earlier on September 19, Pakistani troops had violated ceasefire and resorted to firing and shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in two sectors of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. 

Pakistani rangers had also fired few small arm rounds along the International Border (IB) in Hiranagar sector of Kathua.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Indian government revocated Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. 

The central government also bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Terrirtories - J&K and Ladakh. 

