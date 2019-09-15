Over 2,050 ceasefire violations by Pak this year killed 21 Indians: MEA

Over 2050 ceasefire violations by Pak this year, killing 21 Indians: MEA

Ministry of External Affairs said that the Pakistan Army has resorted to 2,050 unprovoked ceasefire violations in 2019 which killed 21 Indians.

News Agency ANI quoted MEA as saying, "Highlighted our concerns at unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan, including in support of cross border terrorist infiltration and targeting of Indian civilians and border posts. This year, they resorted to over 2050 unprovoked ceasefire violations in which 21 Indians died."

MEA:We've repeatedly called upon Pak to ask its forces to adhere to 2003 ceasefire understanding&maintain peace&tranquility along LoC &international border. Indian forces exercise maximum restraint&respond to unprovoked violations&attempts at cross border terrorist infiltration https://t.co/sbpz53UvA3 — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2019

They also added: We've repeatedly called upon Pak to ask its forces to adhere to 2003 ceasefire understanding and maintain peace and tranquility along LoC and the international border. Indian forces exercise maximum restraint&respond to unprovoked violations and attempts at cross border terrorist infiltration.

On Saturday, Indian Army retaliated to the unprovoked firing by the Pak side. In this retaliatory firing, 2 Pak soldier were killed.

