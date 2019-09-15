Sunday, September 15, 2019
     
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire violation

Pakistan on Saturday summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia to protest the killing of a woman in an alleged ceasefire violation by the Indian troops along the Line of Control.

Islamabad Updated on: September 15, 2019 16:21 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE)

Pakistan on Saturday summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia to protest the killing of a woman in an alleged ceasefire violation by the Indian troops along the Line of Control.

Director General (South Asia & SAARC) Mohammad Faisal summoned Ahluwalia and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violation in Nikia and Jandrot sectors of the LoC.

Faisal claimed an innocent 40-year-old woman was killed in the most recent ceasefire violation on September 14 along the LoC.

