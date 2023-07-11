CDS Gen Anil Chauhan inaugurates 'Hangar & Dispersal' at INS Utkrosh | Know its significance, other details

Follow us on Image Source : ANI CDS General Anil Chauhan along with some other Defence officers in Port Blair

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan inaugurated the state of art Hangar and Dispersal at Naval Air Station - INS Utkrosh in Andaman & Nicobar Command (ANC) on Tuesday. The ANC command stated that the facility is capable of accommodating multiple aircraft which will strengthen the strategic reach of the Indian Armed Forces.

Addressing the occasion, the CDS said the newly introduced hangar facility will provide support for essential air operations in strategically significant Andaman & Nicobar Islands. He also claimed that it will help in bolstering the security of the Indian Oceans Region. "ANC is one of the finest examples of integration and jointness," the CDS said, praising the efforts of tri-service personnel to work in synergy for keeping the islands safe and secure. Currently, CDS Gen Chauhan is on a two-day tour to Andaman Nicobar Islands.

Earlier on Monday, Gen Chauhan also inaugurated the Wet Basin and Refit Jetty at Naval Ship Repair Yard at Port Blair. The jetty features slung material chambers and accommodation for staff. It is made in consultation with IIT Chennai with a cost of more than 360 crore. Speaking about it, the CDS stated that the jetty will boost strategic reach as well as sea operations of India's first Joint Theatre Command in the region.

About Hangar and Dispersal at INS Utkrosh:

The twin hangar spread over 6,000 square metres

It can accommodate a combination of P8I aircraft with Dronier & Advanced Light Helicopters

It is expected to enhance the strategic reach of the Indian Armed Forces

INS Utkrosh and its significance

INS Utkrosh is an Indian naval air station under the joint-services Andaman and Nicobar Command of the Indian Armed Forces. It is located near the naval base INS Jarawa in Port Blair. It also shares airside facilities with Veer Savarkar International Airport which handles civilian traffic.

At INS Utkrosh, the facilities have undergone tremendous improvement. The runway has nearly tripled in length, to 3,400 metres. All other air traffic operations over Port Blair are carried out by the INS Utkrosh, with the exception of the civilian terminal run by the Airports Authority of India. This airstrip is challenging for aeroplanes because of its geography, which prevents planes from landing or taking off in any other direction due to a hill at one end.

ALSO READ: CDS General Anil Chauhan lauds BrahMos, says, 'It is truly a 'Brahmastra' of its time'

Latest India News