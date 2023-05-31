CDS General Anil Chauhan lauds BrahMos, says, 'It is truly a 'Brahmastra' of its time'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CDS General Anil Chauhan lauds BrahMos, says 'it is truly a 'Brahmastra' of i

Chief Of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan on Wednesday said that Aatmanirbharta doesn't imply that we will create everything in India.

"Aatmanirbharta does not mean that we are going to produce everything in India. We are going to establish joint ventures and BrahMos Aerospace is one such venture. It has been a major success story, BrahMos is truly a 'Brahmastra' of its time," CDS Chauhan said as quoted by the news agency ANI.

In regards to the BrahMos missile, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari of the Indian Air Force stated that the missile has really energised the manner in which we will equip ourselves with precision firepower in the years to come.

“As one of our most lethal air-combat assets, the BrahMos supersonic missile has really galvanized the way we will equip ourselves with precision firepower in the coming years. Seeing the conflicts that are happening across the globe the importance of precision, long range firepower can't be underscored,” Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said, as quoted by ANI.

'Misfiring of BrahMos missile into Pak cost India Rs 24 cr'

The Central Government informed the Delhi High Court on Monday that the accidental firing of a BrahMos combat missile into Pakistan last year impacted the relationship with its neighbour and resulted in a loss of Rs 24 crore to the state exchequer, both of which were reasons for the termination of three officers of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

According to a report published by the Hindustan Times, the Centre opposed Wing Commander Abhinav Sharma's petition for his termination from service in a brief affidavit.

It expressed that the preliminary of three IAF officials by a court military was "futile", given the delicate idea of the proof on record and furthermore the way that the worldwide local area was intrigued to realize the significant down to earth insights about the terminating of the rocket.

