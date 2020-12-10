Image Source : ANI Caught on Camera! YSRCP leader D Revathi slaps toll plaza staffer in Guntur | WATCH

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party, YSRCP leader D Revathi slapped toll plaza staff in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, in full public view. The incident took place when the toll plaza staff stopped the politician and asked for toll tax. However, D Revathi refused to pay toll tax. After which, they both broke into a verbal spat and Revathi slapped the toll plaza staff member. The whole incident was caught on camera.

In the video, D Revathy can be seen arguing with toll plaza staff for placing a barricade in front of her vehicle and slapping the toll worker. She also pushed the barricade erected to stop vehicles to the floor.

#WATCH| YSRCP leader D Revathi slaps a toll plaza staff at Kaja Toll in Guntur district after she was stopped when she allegedly refused to pay toll tax #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/NaHAzO6VDm — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020

Andhra Pradesh state secretary for BJP's Rameshnaidu Nagothu criticized D Revathy for her conduct in a tweet, calling her behaviour “Pure display of arrogance. YSRCP leaders think they can do anything because they’re in power.”

pic.twitter.com/uApclOUfHv — Rameshnaidu Nagothu (@RNagothu) December 10, 2020

YSRCP is a regional political party in Andhra Pradesh that was founded by politician Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy in 2011.

