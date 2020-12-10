Thursday, December 10, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Caught on Camera! YSRCP leader D Revathi slaps toll plaza staffer in Guntur | WATCH

Caught on Camera! YSRCP leader D Revathi slaps toll plaza staffer in Guntur | WATCH

In the video, D Revathy can be seen arguing with toll plaza staff for placing a barricade in front of her vehicle and slapping the toll worker. She also pushed the barricade erected to stop vehicles to the floor.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 10, 2020 13:12 IST
Caught on Camera! YSRCP leader D Revathi slaps toll plaza staffer in Guntur | WATCH
Image Source : ANI

Caught on Camera! YSRCP leader D Revathi slaps toll plaza staffer in Guntur | WATCH

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party, YSRCP leader D Revathi slapped toll plaza staff in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, in full public view. The incident took place when the toll plaza staff stopped the politician and asked for toll tax. However, D Revathi refused to pay toll tax. After which, they both broke into a verbal spat and Revathi slapped the toll plaza staff member. The whole incident was caught on camera.

In the video, D Revathy can be seen arguing with toll plaza staff for placing a barricade in front of her vehicle and slapping the toll worker. She also pushed the barricade erected to stop vehicles to the floor.

Andhra Pradesh state secretary for BJP's Rameshnaidu Nagothu criticized D Revathy for her conduct in a tweet, calling her behaviour “Pure display of arrogance. YSRCP leaders think they can do anything because they’re in power.”

YSRCP is a regional political party in Andhra Pradesh that was founded by politician Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy in 2011.

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News