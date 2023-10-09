Bypoll to Nagaland's Tapi Assembly Constituency on November 7

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced the schedule for the bypoll to Nagaland's Tapi assembly constituency. The bypoll to Tapi seat will be held on November 7.

The 43-Tapi Assembly Constituency under Mon District has fallen vacant, after sitting MLA Noke Wangnao (87) passed away in August this year. A 10-time MLA died at a hospital in Dimapur on August 28 after a brief illness.

After being elected as a Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) candidate in the Nagaland assembly elections in February, he served as an advisor for the Social Welfare Department until his death.

As per ECI, the date of issue of gazette notification has been set to October 13 while the last date for making nominations is October 20 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is October 23.

Meanwhile, the counting of votes will be held on December 3. along with Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram.

