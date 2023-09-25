BJP appoints state chiefs in Meghalaya, Puducherry, Nagaland | Details

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE BJP has appointed state chiefs in Meghalaya, Puducherry and Nagaland

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) on Monday announced that the party has appointed new chiefs in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Puducherry, informed the party's national general secretary Arun Singh.

Benjamin Yepthomi has been appointed as state party president in Nagaland while Rikman Momin will take charge of the Meghalaya office.

Notably, S Selvaganabathy has been appointed as president of Puducherry BJP.

BJP chief J P Nadda has approved their appointments, according to party notifications.

(With inputs from ANI)

