Tuesday, October 22, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. BSF spots three drones along Indo-Pak border in Punjab

BSF spots three drones along Indo-Pak border in Punjab

Though there were reports that Border Security Force (BSF) troops fired at the drones coming from the Pakistani side on Monday night, there was no official confirmation.

PTI PTI
Firozpur Published on: October 22, 2019 15:25 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : FILE

BSF spots three drones along Indo-Pak border in Punjab 

BSF personnel posted in Punjab's Hussainiwala sector have spotted three drones along the India-Pakistan border, officials said on Tuesday.

Though there were reports that Border Security Force (BSF) troops fired at the drones coming from the Pakistani side on Monday night, there was no official confirmation.

Earlier this month, drones were sighted by residents of Basti Ram Lal, Tendi Wala and Hajara Singh Wala villages, following which the BSF was put on alert.

At that time, search operations were carried out by the BSF and the Punjab Police but nothing suspicious was found.

The border guarding force had also sensitised residents living along the Indo-Pak border to immediately inform police or BSF authorities if they spotted anything unusual near the zero line. 

Also Read: Drones spotted in Punjab

Also Read: Two Pakistani drones found near Indo-Pak border in Punjab, say police

Watch | Drones spotted in Firozpur sector of Punjab, BSF starts investigation

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryIndia-Pakistan may sign Kartarpur Corridor agreement on October 24 Next StoryHC seeks Chidambaram's response on suit filed by 63 moons company  