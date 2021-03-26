BSEB Bihar Board Results 2021: Official websites crash ahead of result declaration

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) official websites have crashed minutes before the scheduled announcement of Class 12 Inter results. Both the official websites - bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in are not uploading.
Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary was scheduled to declaring the BSEB Inter 2021 results at 3 pm. However, the Inter results are yet to be announced.
Students are advised to keep patience and keep checking the official websites for Inter results.
Step-by-step guide to check BSEB Class 12th result
Step 1: Visit the official websites - bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Step 2: Click the ‘result link’ blinking on the homepage
Step 3: Enter registration, roll number and other details asked
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download the result and keep a print out for future use