BSEB Bihar Board Results 2021: Official websites crash ahead of result declaration

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) official websites have crashed minutes before the scheduled announcement of Class 12 Inter results. Both the official websites - bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in are not uploading.

Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary was scheduled to declaring the BSEB Inter 2021 results at 3 pm. However, the Inter results are yet to be announced.

Students are advised to keep patience and keep checking the official websites for Inter results.

Step-by-step guide to check BSEB Class 12th result

Step 1: Visit the official websites - bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click the ‘result link’ blinking on the homepage

Step 3: Enter registration, roll number and other details asked

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and keep a print out for future use

