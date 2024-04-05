BRS leader KTR takes a jibe at Kangana Ranaut for calling Netaji 'India's first Prime Minister'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kangana Ranaut is contesting Lok Sabha Elections from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi.

Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut, who will be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, is again making the headlines. A video of the actress is doing rounds on the internet wherein she can be heard calling freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, India's first Prime Minister.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, took a jibe at the BJP leader and wrote, ''One BJP candidate from North says Subash Chandra Bose was our first PM!! And another BJP leader from South says Mahatma Gandhi was our PM!! Where did all these people graduate from?''

See the post:

Ranaut was speaking at a press event wherein she is heard saying, ''Let me tell this thing first when we got Independence, so the first Prime Minister of India, Subhas Chandra Bose, where did he go?''

Congress leader, who earlier posted derogatory remarks on the actress, also shared Kangana's statement and wrote, ''Don't take her lightly - she will go ahead in the list of BJP leaders.'' Not only her, the former Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) also shared the clip and reacted, ''Vote for educated and sensible people.''

Last month, Kangana Ranaut was announced as the BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, following which she shared the same and wrote, ''Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram story and shared the same. She wrote, "My beloved Bharat and Bharatiya Janta's own party, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Loksabha candidate from my birthplace Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency). I abide by the high command's decision on contesting Loksabha polls. She also added I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to be a worthy karyakarta and a reliable public servant. Thanks".

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna's FIRST look poster from Pushpa 2: The Rule UNVEILED on her 28th birthday | See pic

Also Read: Bhuvan Bam returns as Vasya in Taaza Khabar 2, says he 'resonates' with the character on many levels