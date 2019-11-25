Big terror strike averted in Delhi: 3 ISIS terrorists arrested, IEDs recovered

Image Source : PTI Delhi Police/Representational Image

The Delhi Police has averted a major terror strike in the national capital. The special cell of Delhi Police arrested three ISIS terrorists with Improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on Monday. New Delhi and a few other states were on the target of these three terrorists.

The arrests have been made from Assam's Goalpara. The three have been identified as Ranjeet Ali, Islam and Jamaal. According to DCP Special Cell Pramod Kushwaha, the arrested trio are also suspected to have been involved in Ujjain train blast.

"It is suspected that they were involved in Ujjain train blast since the material seized from them is somewhat similar to that recovered back then," he said today.