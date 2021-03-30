Tuesday, March 30, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Breaking News Live, Latest Updates March 30
Live now

Breaking News Live, Latest Updates March 30

IndiaTV News provides you all the breaking news, latest news, breaking story videos, Live TV, and top shows of IndiaTV, the country's leading news channel on a single platform to ensure you don't miss anything important.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 30, 2021 7:05 IST
Breaking News Live Updates March 30
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking News Live Updates March 30

Daily dose of news plays a very important role in our daily life. For some people, the morning is incomplete without knowing what's happening across the world. Some digital-savvy people have a habit of consuming news even when they are travelling or in their free time. In today's world, where people rely on news websites for everything that's happening around, IndiaTV News provides you all the breaking news, latest news, breaking story videos, Live TV, and top shows of IndiaTV, the country's leading news channel on a single platform to ensure you don't miss anything important.

Internet, Twitter, Facebook are buzzing with breaking news and news alerts from India and the rest of the world. You can find here the LIVE COVERAGE of all breaking news alerts and latest news updates on just one page. IndiaTV Digital covers all top news as and when it happens and ensures its readers don't miss anything important.

 

Latest India News

Live updates :Breaking News March 30

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Mar 30, 2021 7:00 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 hit Leh, Ladakh

    An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter scale hit Leh, Ladakh at 1.06 am, as per the National Center for Seismology.

  • Mar 30, 2021 6:59 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    People burn Odisha Energy Minister's effigy in Kalahandi

    After receiving electricity bills of over Rs 12,000, people under BPL (Below Poverty Line) category in Kalahandi burn an effigy of Odisha Energy Minister. "I use one bulb and I received a bill of Rs 12,500. How much does it cost to use a single bulb?" asked a local.

  • Mar 30, 2021 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Devotees celebrate Hola Mohalla in Amritsar's Golden Temple

    Devotees gathered at Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Punjab's Amritsar on the occasion of Hola Mohalla. 

  • Mar 30, 2021 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Punjab: Man kills wife, flees with child

    A woman was killed allegedly by her husband in Ludhiana, Punjab. "Neighbours told that the accused along with few others were present in the house. After the incident, the accused fled away with his child. The search is on. Investigation underway," said police.

  • Mar 30, 2021 6:45 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Airport security staff recovers Chinkara horns from possession of passenger in Indore

    Airport security staff recovered Chinkara horns from the possession of a passenger in the Indore. "We received information that a person was possessing a conjoint horn of Chinkara without its documentation. Probe underway," said SDO, Forest Department.

  • Mar 30, 2021 6:44 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Brazilian foreign minister resigns after criticism over vaccine shortage

    Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo has resigned amid rising criticism over what is perceived to be diplomatic failure to secure coronavirus vaccines as the country is grappling with supply shortages, Sputnik reported citing local media. 

Top News

Latest News