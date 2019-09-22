PM Modi holds talks with oil sector CEOs in Houston | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on September 22, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on September 22, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
#WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with members of Sikh community in Houston. During the interaction they congratulated PM Modi on some decisions taken by the Government of India. The community has also submitted a memorandum to the PM. #UnitedStates pic.twitter.com/uSBIgrEEfX— ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump jointly addressing the "Howdy Modi" event here in the energy capital of the world is "historic" and a direct endorsement of India's Kashmir policy by the United States, Indian Americans said on Saturday.
Describing it as a historic moment for the Indian American community, Rakesh Mangal, former president of the Indian American Doctors' Association, Houston, said Trump attending the "Howdy Modi" event says how important India is to the entire world, especially to the US.
A 20-year-old Pakistani national was arrested on Saturday after he intruded into this side from the International Border (IB) here, officials said.
Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh confirmed the arrest of Basharat Ali, a resident of Sialkot in Pakistan.
Ali had managed to sneak into this side from Pakistan and reached Chandu Check village of the R S Pura sector, where he was caught by some villagers and handed over to police, the officials said.
They said Ali was unarmed and immediately whisked away by police.
"He is being questioned," the IGP said when asked about the motive for his sneaking into the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met CEOs from the energy sector on the first day of his week-long US visit here on Saturday.
"Further energising India-USA friendship. Among the first engagements of PM @narendramodi in Houston is a meeting with CEOs from the energy sector. India and USA are looking to diversify cooperation in this sector," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet.
It also posted a couple of photographs from the meeting, which was attended by the chief executive officers (CEOs) of some top oil companies based in the United States.
The prime minister is scheduled to address over 50,000 Indian-Americans at the "Howdy, Modi" event on Sunday, in which he will be joined by US President Donald Trump.
The event at the sprawling NRG football stadium here will be the largest gathering ever for an elected foreign leader visiting the US, other than the Pope. PTI RC
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a 50KW 'Gandhi Solar Park' at the UN on September 24 as a part of India's commitment to boost renewable energy and combat climate change.
Top News