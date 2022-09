Former Delhi Congress MLA Asif Khan on Monday come out in support of AAP legislator Amanatullah Khan, who was arrested by the ACB, saying the BJP government at the Centre is "misusing" its agencies to "harass" minorities. Amanatullah Khan was nabbed by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on September 16 in connection with a graft case. The ACB is probing alleged irregularities in the recruitment in the Delhi Waqf Board, which Amanatullah Khan heads as the chairman, and conducted raids at four places, including his residence in Okhla.