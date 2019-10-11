US will try its best to stop Turkish-Kurdish clashes in Syria | Live Updates

Friday, October 11, 2019
     
Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on October 11, 2019.

New Delhi Updated on: October 11, 2019 6:18 IST
  • Oct 11, 2019 6:18 AM (IST)

    US will try its best to stop Turkish-Kurdish clashes in Syria: State Department

    US State Department has said that the United States will try its best to stop the Turkish-Kurdish clashes in Syria. This comes after Turkish forces crossed the border into Syria and launched a major offence against the Kurds.

